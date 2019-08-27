John "Jake" George Perdue, Jr., age 72, of Bradyville passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. He was a native of Albany, Kentucky. Survivors include his daughter, Shelia Sprosty of Bradyville; Grandchildren, Jennifer & Mike Johnson and Daniel Lee & Arielle Cooper; Great Grandchildren, Taylor Johnson, Blake Cooper, Luke Cooper, & Emberleigh Cooper; Brothers, Ricky Perdue, Tommy Perdue, & Roger Perdue. Many nieces & nephews also survive. Mr. Perdue was preceded in death by his wife, Clara Ann Mitchell Perdue; daughter, Teresa Gay Perdue; parents, John George Perdue, Sr. & Oval Eddie Daniels Perdue; and siblings, Johnny Alford Perdue, Andrea Mae Weist, Sandra Gay McIntyre, George Albert Perdue, & Billy Joe Perdue. He was a member of the Baptist faith and was a laborer and a tinker of trade. He was an avid hunter & fisherman, a member of the NHRA, & loved playing with his grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held in Georgia at a later date. Woodbury Funeral Home, 615.563.2311, www.woodburyfuneralhome.net