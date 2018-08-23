Charlotte Ann Osburn Clark, 87, Dallas, Ga.
Charlotte Ann Osburn Clark, 87, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018.
A native of Chickamauga, Georgia, she has lived in the Dallas, Georgia area for the past 7 years where she was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Dallas. She was a beloved and devoted sister, wife, mother, and nanny and served her Lord faithfully. We will miss her, but will see her again soon. This is our hope and the promise of our future.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Ralph “Penny” Clark, Sr.; parents, Clarence and Edith Fugate Osburn; sister, Exie Littlejohn; and brother, Lamar Osburn.
She is survived by her four children, Ralph (Genia) Clark Jr., Jerrell (Kathy) Clark, Terrell (Teresa) Clark and Penny Clark; six sisters, Iva Wilson, Parkie Stansell, Patsy Ellison, Brenda Burgess, Glenda Edgerton and Debra Wright; two brothers, Fugate Osburn and Jerry Osburn; thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Noon Thursday, August 23, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Terrell Clark and Jeremy Clark officiating.
Interment: Chattooga Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: Thursday from 10 A.M. -12 P.M. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by LaFayette Chapel of Wilson Funeral Home LaFayette, Georgia.
Belva Gay Rhodes Hensley, 65, Chickamauga, Ga.
Belva Gay Rhodes Hensley, age 65 of Chickamauga, passed away on Monday, August 20, 2018.
She was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga Area and was of the Christian Faith. Belva served her community as one of the first female patrol officers for the Chattanooga Police Department and has worked at the Walker County Sheriff’s Office for the past 28 yrs. She spent many hours helping raise money for the Children’s Advocacy Center and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, who will be greatly missed.
Belva was preceded in death by her parents, Douglas William, Sr. and Audrey Ann Kroger Rhodes, and brother, Douglas William Rhodes, Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband, of 25 yrs., Walter Andrew Hensley, daughters, Tracie Lyne Harden and Kaitlyn Amara Hensley, siblings, David Eugene (Cheryl) Rhodes, Betti Elaine Hood, Joyce “Joy” Elizabeth Moore, and Andrea Carol Bridges, grandchildren, Tomas and Gracelyn and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: 2:00 pm on Friday, August 24, 2018 in the funeral home chapel, with Bro. Steven Gregory and Bro. Brad Battles officiating.
Interment: Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park.
Visitation: 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm on Thursday and prior to the service on Friday.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Children’s Advocacy Center at www.caclmjc.com.
Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.
Edward “Edd” LeBron Woody, 75, Trenton, Ga.
Edward “Edd” LeBron Woody, 75 of Trenton, Georgia passed away Thursday, August 16, 2018.
He was born and raised in Chattanooga, TN.
Edward was a Navy Veteran and Merchant Marine. He was one of the first sailors to serve in the Vietnam War, and traveled the world extensively. He was of the Christian faith and an avid coin collector.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James & Ollie Mae Woody; siblings, Peg Ridge, Jimmy Woody, Bob Woody, Irma Wilson, Bill Woody, Wanda Blevins and Dave Woody.
Survivors include his son, Edward LeBron Woody II; daughter, Alicia Bassett and her husband, Adam; Grandchildren; Carter & Cooper Bassett; beloved niece, Rhonda Deason and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends.
Memorial services: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 8, 2018 at the American Legion Post #95 with Rev. Gary Bell officiating.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Merilyn Shimel Hall, 97, Lookout Mountain
Merilyn Shimel Hall, 97 of Lookout Mountain, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 16, 2018.
Mrs. Hall was born in Carrington, North Dakota on December 12, 1920 to the late Clement Shimel & Dana Shimel Nelson and had lived in the Lookout Mountain area for many years. She graduated from Central High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota and was an accomplished pianist and soloist. She was very active in singing with her church choirs for most of her life and she was a loving and devoted mother and the wife of Ross Hall, her high school sweetheart. She loved the Word of God and started the Seminole Ladies Community Bible Study in Seminole, Florida in the 1970’s, where many hundreds of women learned to study and love the Bible. She and Ross later moved to their beloved mountains of North Carolina where she started another Bible study for women in Sylva, NC. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Elizabeth Leathers and Marjorie Aldrich and brother, Roland Shimel.
Survivors include her children & spouses, Gordie & Carol Hall of Northport, AL, Jean & Jim Howe of Whittier, NC and Stephanie & David Wharton of Lookout Mountain, GA; 9 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and numerous extended family & friends.
Memorial services: 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in the Sanctuary of Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church with Pastor Joe Novenson officiating.
Visitation: 10:00 a.m. until the time of service in the reception room.
Private burial will be held at a later date in the Chattanooga National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Lookout Mountain Presbyterian Church, Chancel Choir fund at 316 North Bragg Avenue, Lookout Mountain, TN 37350.
Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.
Clyde Stephens Jr., 81, Ringgold, Ga.
Clyde Stephens Jr., 81 of Ringgold, passed away Monday, August 20, 2018 in a local health care facility.
Mr. Stephens was a caring and dedicated man who helped to raise many children. His passions in life were his family and working on cars. He also enjoyed occasionally going to the casino.
Mr. Stephens was preceded in death by his wife Pearl Stephens; parents, Clyde Stephens and Emma Rose Stephens-Burton; children, Wayne Stephens and Janet Brock; sisters, Ruby and Lena; and brother, Don.
Survivors include his granddaughters, Jennifer (Chris) Hall, Vicky (Brian) Cochran, and Alysia Layne; daughters, Barbara and Susan; brother, Johnny, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Wednesday August 22nd at 1:00pm in the South Crest Chapel with Pastor Ray Mabe officiating. Burial: Christianburg Cemetery in Sweetwater, TN.
Condolences may be shared at www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Visitation: Tuesday, August 21st from 4-8pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
John W. Pippin Jr. 74, Georgetown, Tenn.
John W. Pippin Jr. 74, of Georgetown, TN passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at his home with his family by his side.
John was a native of Madison, FL where he was a 1961 graduate of Leon County High School. After high school John went on to graduate from North Florida Junior College in 1964. He had lived the past 43 years in Georgetown having co-owned Bea’s Restaurant in Chattanooga for 33 years retiring in 2006. John was a United States Army National Guard Veteran and was a lifetime member of the Elks Club in Brainerd. He loved spending time on his farm in Georgetown as well as spending time at his home in Perry, FL. His passions in life were hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Pippin; and parents, H.L. and Bernice Bradshaw.
Survivors include his son, John W. Pippin, III of Madison, FL; daughter, Dee Pippin Mercer (Shane) of Georgetown, TN; brothers, Mike (Janice) Bradshaw of Georgetown and Doug (Pat) Bradshaw of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Kayla Pippin, Dustin Pippin, Bryceson Mercer, and Will Mercer; one great granddaughter, Bella Pippin; and several nieces and nephews.
Condolences to the Pippin family may be shared at www.lane-southcrestchapel.com.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home and Crematory, located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Linda A. Baxter, 88, LaFayette, Ga.
Linda A. Baxter, 88, of LaFayette, passed away on Wednesday August 15, 2018 at her residence.
Linda was a loving mother to everyone and was always putting the needs of others ahead of herself. She was of the Baptist faith and loved gardening, bird and animal watching, colorful clothing and taking care of her family. She was also instrumental in the raising of her brother and sister.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Carvel Baxter, mother, Edith Horton, and brothers, Gene & Rocky Horton.
Survivors include her sons, James (Teresa) Baxter, David (Sheila) Baxter, & Johnathon (Angie) Baxter; brothers, Donald Horton & Francis Hill; sisters, Elizabeth (Buck) Biggs, & Kathy Higdon; several nieces & nephews.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com.
Funeral services: Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in the South Crest Chapel with interment to follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Visitation: Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.