Bethel Lorene Coleman, 88, Rossville, Ga.
Bethel Lorene Coleman, 88 of Rossville, passed peacefully into her precious Lord’s hands November 12, 2018 after a short illness.
Bethel was born December 23, 1929 in Catoosa, TN and was the daughter of the late Dewey and Ora Clark. She attended Kirkman High School in Chattanooga, TN and retired from First Tennessee Bank. She married John Coleman in 1946, and they resided in Rossville, GA for the 63 years that they were married. She was an avid reader and gifted cook who shared her dinner table with family, friends, and all who wished to join them. She had a servant’s heart and the lessons she taught were not only for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, but also for her coworkers, neighbors, and friends. Bethel’s greatest passions were for her Lord and family. Her sweet Christian faith spirit will live on in all of us.
Bethel was a member of the Rossville Church of God of Prophecy where she served most of her life. Her strong faith manifested itself as a prayer warrior for those in need and she left an eternal imprint on those she touched who are richer from having known her.
In addition to her parents, Bethel was preceded in death by her husband, John Coleman and infant son, John Coleman, Jr.
Survivors include children, Diana (Mark) Parkinson, Kathy (Doug) Ward and James (Rebecca) Coleman; grandchildren, Kevin (Christine) Ward, Amy Parkinson, Ashley Ward, Andy (Mary) Coleman, Jonathan Parkinson, and Christy (Garrett) Rigsby; great-grandchildren, Stephen Thompson, Brayden Gass, and two “on the way.”
Graveside services will be held Saturday, November 17th at 1pm in the Tennessee-Georgia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Chattanooga.
Condolences may be sent to lane-southcrestchapel.com
The family will receive friends, Friday November 16th from 4-7pm in the South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory located at the end of historic Missionary Ridge, Rossville.
Emory “Fat Girl” Kate Wilson, infant, Tunnel Hill, Ga.
Emory “Fat Girl” Kate Wilson, infant daughter of David Anthony Wilson and Lauren Ashley Brown of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, passed away Friday, November 9, 2018.
She is preceded in death by her great grandfathers, Ed Ledbetter, Lawrence Brown, Herbert Gordy, and Paul Wilson.
Survivors include, two sisters, Paisley Wilson of Rossville, GA., and Alli Pettyjohn of Rossville, GA.; brother, Colton Wilson of Rossville, GA.; grandpar-ents, Tyra and Vance Bell of Rossville, GA., Becky and Mark Brown of LaFayette, GA., and Tina and Jason Blackmon of LaFayette, GA.; great grandparents, Glenda Allen of Summerville, GA., Wanda Hargraves of Tunnel Hill, GA., and Sherry Wilson of LaFayette, GA.; three aunts, Reagan Brown, Lauren (Toby) Beaton, and Amber Wilson; two uncles, Dakota Brown and Justin Lecroy; several great aunts uncles and cousins.
Visitation: 3-5 P.M. Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.
John Harvey Sharp, 79, LaFayette, Ga.
Mr. John Harvey Sharp, age 79, of LaFayette, GA, passed away Monday, No-vember 12, 2018, at Parkridge Medical Center.
Mr. Sharp was born May 3, 1939, in Teloga, GA, son of the late William Ed-mond and Rosie Lively Sharp. He was a member of the LaFayette Church of Christ, and prior to his retirement, was employed with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Mr. Sharp is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Edna Moore Sharp; sons, John B. Sharp and Jeff Sharp; 5 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services: 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 15, 2018, at the LaFayette Church of Christ with Min. David Paden officiating.
To share your condolences with the family online, please visit our website at www.masonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are by Mason Funeral Home- Summerville, GA (706)857-2211
Homer Allen Robinson, 70, Ringgold, Ga.
Homer Allen Robinson, 70, of Ringgold, Georgia passed away Tuesday, No-vember 13, 2018 at his residence.
A native of Mountain City, Tennessee, he has lived in the Ringgold area for the past 53 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. Homer was a retired employee of Textile Printing where he worked for almost 30 years, a member of Joy Baptist Church in Hixson, Tennessee and a member of the American Legion in Ringgold, Georgia.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ondrea Yvonne Chambers Robinson; parents, Edgar Allen and Evelyn Chloe Garland Robinson; and two sisters, Hilda Henson and Burlia Harrington.
He is survived by his daughter, Lorri (David) Collins of Rossville, GA.; sister, Cathy Privett of Mountain City, TN.; brother, Jim Robinson of Chickamauga, GA.; four grandchildren, Zackery Collins, Stormie Collins, Misty Collins and Heather Collins; three great grandchildren, Sierra Bearden, Abbi Bearden and Wynter Collins; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 12:00 P.M. Monday, November 19, 2018 in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Phil Shellabarger officiating.
Interment: Chattanooga National Cemetery.
Visitation: Sunday from 2-8 P.M. and 9 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
An online register book may be signed at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com.