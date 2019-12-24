Mary Frances Morgan, age 81, of LaFayette died on December 16, 2019 after a brief illness. She graduated from Tupelo High School, Tupelo, Mississippi in 1956 and received a bachelor's degree from Mississippi Women's University and a master's degree from Berry College in Rome, Georgia. Mary Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Allen and Eleanor Ward and a sister, Barbara Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert Terry Morgan, daughters, Terri Lynn Morgan and Lisa Morgan Drewry and her husband Bob, brother, Robert Ward and his wife, Betty, and sister-in-law Gloria Odum. She is also survived by her two grandsons Richard Morgan Drewry and Robert Alexander Drewry, the joys of her life. She was employed in 1960 by the Walker County School System as a math teacher for 10 years. Mary Frances then entered the retail business in decorating and picture framing and enjoyed 15 years at Jackson Realty as a sales agent. Mary Frances was a faithful member of St. Barnabas Episcopal Church for nearly 50 years and the DAR. Many years were spent playing tennis, enjoying her book club, bridge groups, and her many close friendships. She will be forever missed by her family and cherished friends, and Sissy, her sidekick and walking partner. She was the center of our universe. A gathering of family and friends took place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Barnabas Episcopal Church 288 Central Avenue Trion, GA 30753.
