Lester D. Little, Jr., 91, Phenix City, AL departed this life at Columbus Hospice on Monday, August 19, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 22nd at Vance Brooks Funeral Home Chapel with Brother M. R. Hamilton and Dr. Jerry Horner officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Interment will be in LaFayette, GA. Lester was born May 31, 1928, in LaFayette, GA, the youngest of three children of the late Lester Demond Little, Sr. and Ruth Matilda Head Little. Following employment opportunities, he moved to Phenix City with his wife and children in the 1970s and retired from Mead Coated Board. He was a member of longstanding at Lakewood Baptist Church. Lester will be remembered as one who loved, cherished and was devoted to his family. He taught by example what it means to live a life of love and service to others. We shall miss him but will continue to be inspired by his love. Survivors include four children: Charlotte Little, Peggy Little, Jean Little Jones (Skip) and Susan Little Wall (Doug); seven grandchildren: Lesli Keefe LaBombard, Terri Keefe Long (Scott), Jessica Jones Hebson (Ryan), Amanda Jones Brito (Ricardo), Hannah Jones, Andrew Wall, Noah Wall; and four great grandchildren: Dawson and Carson Long, Sage and Ryder Hebson. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years: Jessie Lee Turnipseed Little and his siblings: John Randall Little (Sue) and Margaret Little Wheeler (Leon). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church, 4011 Lakewood Drive, Phenix City, AL 36867. To sign the online guest register visit www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net