Susan Langley Kemp, 61, of LaFayette passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of LaFayette where she enjoyed singing in the choir. Prior to her working for the Bank of LaFayette, Susan taught for 17 years for the Walker County School System where her love for education was reflected in her service at North LaFayette Elementary and Naomi Elementary. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, William Andrews Kemp Jr.; daughter, Andrea Kemp (Alejandro) Quintana; son, William Andrews Kemp, III; sisters, Koy (Jim) Patton, Anne Langley, Nancy (Jerry) DeBord; brothers-in-law, Alan (Susan) Kemp and Bobby (Beth) Kemp; sister-in-law, Ann (Don) Hooper; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at LaFayette First Baptist Church with Pastor Derrick Fielder and Dr. Todd Gaddis officiating. Pallbearers were Roger Haston, Henry Gilbert, Wade Gilbert, Brian Peters, Phil Gilstrap, and Dale Pack. Honorary pallbearers were the LaFayette First Baptist Church Choir, the staff of the Bank of LaFayette, North LaFayette Elementary and Naomi Elementary; members of the United Karate Studios; Danny Turner, Jim Ingram, and Alex Morrison. Interment at LaFayette City Cemetery. Visitation was held at the church on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. until hour of service. In lieu of flowers donations in Susan's memory may be made to the First Baptist Church Family Life Center Fund. Arrangements are by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.