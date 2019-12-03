Lewis Edwin Jones, 74, of Rock Spring, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. A lifelong resident of the Woodstation area, he was owner and operator of Jones and Jones Logging for 54 years and was a member of Woodstation United Methodist Church. Lewis was a 1963 Graduate of Ringgold High School and was very active in the FFA and the Kiwanis. He is preceded in death by his parents, William "Bud" Ralph and Exa Josephine Creswell Jones; sister, Myra Jo Jones and two brothers, Danny Jones and John Jones. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Pat Manning Jones of Rock Spring, GA.; daughter, Tracy (Randall) Jones Dyer of Ringgold, GA.; sister, Mary Anne (Dwain) Pruitt of Ringgold, GA.; Two brothers, Steve (Lisa) Jones of Ringgold, GA and Jack (Kathy) Jones of Rock Spring, GA.; two grandsons, Reagan Lewis Dyer and Taylor William Dyer; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held 2:00 P.M. Monday, November 25, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Sharon Coley officiating. Interment was held at Woodstation Cemetery. The family received friends 2-8 P.M. Saturday, 11 A.M.-8 P.M. Sunday and 9 A.M. until funeral time Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Wilson Funeral Home Wallis-Stewart Chapel Ringgold, Georgia.
