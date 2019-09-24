Clyde - Helen Sue Bartlett Jackson, 51, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals. A native of Lafayette, Georgia, she was the daughter of Beatrice Headrick Bartlett of Lafayette, GA and the late John Bartlett. Her husband was the late Robert Earl Jackson who died in 2007. Helen was an avid reader, but when she had the opportunity, she also loved gardening and being outside with her two dogs, Ruby and Brownie. In addition to her mother Helen is survived by a daughter; Ashley Michelle Jackson and a son; Johnathan Marcus Allen Jackson both of Clyde; three sisters, Mary D. Fults of Chickamauga, GA, Deborah Hankins of Lexington, AL. and Johnnie Faye Richardson of Lafayette, GA; one brother, Clayton Bartlett of Lafayette, GA; and two beloved grandchildren, Payton and Camden Tibbs. A celebration of life was held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Clyde with the Reverend Dr. T. David Phillips officiating. The family received friends from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. at the church prior. The care of Mrs. Jackson has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at www.wellsfuneralhome.com