Mr. Robert "Bob" H. Ingram, age 88, passed away Friday October 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. A celebration of life service was held 2:00pm Monday, October 28, at Westminster Gardens Mausoleum Chapel in Greensboro, NC. Mr. Ingram was born in Ball Ground, Georgia to the late Hugh and Clara Spence Ingram. He retired from the United States Air Force as a Chief Master Sargent and was a bronze star recipient, after serving three tours in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the U-2 Dragon Lady, founded the Piedmont Emmaus Community, a Scottish Rite 22nd degree mason, a member of the Shriners Club, founded Ingram Financial Services, a founder of the Ingram-Brown & Associates Insurance Company, and a member of Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Barbara Maurine Ingram. Bob is survived by his daughter Stacy Ingram Brown (Dorsey Brown, Jr.) of Greensboro; brother Donald Ingram (Mary) of Woodstock, Georgia; grandchildren Dorsey Brown, III (Michelle) of Canton, Georgia, Siana Strickland (Jamie) of Greensboro, and Shay Lancaster (Johnathan) of Greensboro; six great-grandchildren Riley Strickland, Zara Lancaster, Catrin Lancaster, Cora Lancaster, Bella Brown, and Brielle Brown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Muir's Chapel United Methodist Church, 314 Muirs Chapel Rd. Greensboro, NC 27410. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Ingram family.