James Vernon Houston, age 88 of LaFayette, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Vernon was a retired truck driver and was a member of the Walnut Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Lela Howard Houston; and son, Jimmy Houston. Survived by loving wife, Charlotte Hollis Houston; sisters, Doris (Roger) Neal, Carolyn (Charles) Bomar; and brother, Larry (Pat) Houston; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services were held on Saturday, January 4th at 11 a.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church with Pastor's Mike Wallin and Mike Evans officiating. Interment followed in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers were his nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Cemetery fund; 55 Walnut Grove Rd. LaFayette, Ga. 30728. Visitation was held on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wallis-Wilbanks Funeral Home, LaFayette.
