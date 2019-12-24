William Alfred Hopkins age 83, of LaFayette, Georgia passed away on Friday - December 13, 2019. He was born in LaFayette, Georgia to the late Lester M. and Lena Etta Pettyjohn Hopkins. He was a graduate of LaFayette High School - Class of 1958. After graduation, he took a job with the State of Georgia Department of Transportation where he worked as a Surveyor, Construction Project Engineer and retired as Regional Bridge Inspector for the Metro Atlanta area. After retirement, he returned to LaFayette and enjoyed country life. He enjoyed mowing, working on his tractor, traveling, going to auctions, fishing and hunting. He was of the Church of God faith and a former member of Southside Church of God and Noble Church of God. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters: Beatrice Kirby, Pauline Webb and brother: James Hopkins. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years: Joyce Elene Kennedy Hopkins, son: Eugene Hopkins both of LaFayette, GA, son: David (Suzanne) Hopkins of Southeast Atlanta, GA, several nieces and nephews. The family received friends Monday from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm and Tuesday morning prior to the service. Funeral services were held in the chapel at 2:00 pm - Tuesday - December 17, 2019. Burial followed at LaFayette Memory Gardens. Arrangements by Wilson Funeral Homes - LaFayette Chapel. Online register book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com
