Margaret Beaver Hales, 80, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren in Altamonte Springs, Florida as she passed. She had lived in Chattanooga, Tennessee and North Georgia area most of her life and had attended the Church of the Nativity in Ft Oglethorpe. She was preceded in death by her son, William Allen Davidson and husband, Bill Hales. Survivors include, sisters - Jackie Allison and Diane McClain, children - Kay Wright (Colin), Karen Morgan (Mike), Douglas Davidson, Sr. (Karla) and Clay Longwith. Grandchildren - Dustin Archer, Janssen Cannon, Jeffrey Davidson, Joseph Davidson, Jeremy Davidson, Alex Archer, Douglas Davidson, Jr., Morgan Morgan and Corinna Longwith. She was also blessed with 15 Great Grandchildren. Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon, Friday, September 27, 2019, at the Church of the Nativity, 1201 Cross Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742, (706)-866-9773. The family will begin receiving friends at 10:30 am until 12 noon. She will be laid to rest in peace at Chattanooga National Cemetery.