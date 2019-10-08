Larry Gordon, 66 of Chattanooga passed away September 29, 2019 in a local hospital. Larry was born in Charlotte, N.C. November 30, 1952. He was a truck driver for over 30 years having traveled to 48 states. He enjoyed watching his grandson play baseball, hiking in the Chickamauga Battlefield and studying history. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga area. Larry served in the USMC as a rifleman. Larry is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Gordon; parents, Joe and Bonnie Gordon. Survivors include his son, Aaron Gordon; brother, Joe C. (Jauhyn) Gordon; sister, Bonnie Lynne Jennings; grandson, Tyler Gordon; and several nieces and nephews. Condolences may be shared at lane-southcrestchapel.com Graveside services will be held 11a.m. Thursday at the Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends 10a.m. Thursday at South Crest Chapel of Lane Funeral Home & Crematory, Rossville.