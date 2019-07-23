Paul Campbell Gilstrap, 65, of East Ridge, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of the Chattanooga & North Georgia areas and was a member of Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church. He graduated from Gordon Lee High School in 1972 and from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture in 1978. Paul had been employed with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as Plant Inspector 2 for the last few years. He had also worked at Harrison Bay State Park for many years and enjoyed boating, being outdoors and was blessed with a "green thumb". He was preceded in death by his parents, William Roy & Sarah Campbell Gilstrap and brother, Phil Gilstrap. Survivors include his loving wife of more than 10 years, Wendy Sue Palbicki Gilstrap; son, Taylor (Hope) Gilstrap; step-daughter, Brook (Ryan) Phillips; 2 brothers, Mike (Paige) Gilstrap and David (Carlene) Gilstrap; sister in law, Wanda Gail Gilstrap; 2 grandchildren, Ava & Rowan Gilstrap; 2 step-grandchildren, Hailey & Cassie Phillips; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family & friends. Celebration of Life services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Elizabeth Lee United Methodist Church in Chickamauga, Georgia with Pastor Zach Fitzpatrick officiating. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes, Fort Oglethorpe, GA.