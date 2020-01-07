William J. Craig, 85, died on 1/2/20 at his home in LaFayette, Ga. Bill was active in the business community and had a high priority for civic responsibility. He moved to LaFayette after working for Sears to manage Jefferson Furniture and later worked at local Ford dealerships. He was the Administrator of North Georgia Home Health Care with his last position in his professional career as Regional Director of Fields Management with American Home Health Care. Bill was elected to City Council and served for eight years at the city of LaFayette, Ga. He was past President of the Lion's Club and honored with an Appreciation Award from the Optimist Club of LaFayette. He represented the city of LaFayette at the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and served as the secretary-treasurer of Walker County Development Authority. Other positions include Vice Chairman, Board of Directors Hutcheson Medical Center as well as secretary of the Finance Committee at the hospital (8 years.) Bill has been an avid golfer since he was a student in Knoxville. He began as a caddy for Archie Campbell and helped begin the golf program at East Tennessee State University. He was proud to be in the Hall of Fame in the Knoxville East High School Alumni Association where he was the President of the 1st high school graduation class. He was married to his wife Marjorie for 62 years, and have 2 children, Amy (Harvey) Williams, Laura (Edward) Claybo, honorary daughter Pam (Ray) Tucker. Grandchildren Robb (Caitlin) Smedema, William "Hank" Smedema, Elizabeth Smedema, Jennifer (James) Dixson , Jon (Jennifer) Claybo, Jessie and Meghan Claybo, Ray (Sabrina) Tucker, David (Heather) Tucker, Craig (Kikki) Tucker, Great grandchildren, Tripp, Sarah Francis Smedema, and Max Claybo. Bill was a veteran of the Korean War and was buried in the National Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandchildren with honorary pallbearers the Gilbert's Lowball group including special golf friends Mike Sauceman, Donny Peppers, Dave Gilbert, Neil Butler, Chad Jackson, Max Morrison, Wayne Swanson, Pat Clements, Stan Ledbetter and others from the Perdido Bay golfing trips. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bill Craig Memorial Fund to assist with specific projects at the LaFayette Golf Course. Donations can be made in his name to the Bank of LaFayette.
