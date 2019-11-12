Earnest Gordon Cardwell, 90, died peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Pa was a resident of Lafayette for 51 years. Known affectionately as Pa to his family, he leaves behind a legacy of generous and humble service to his country and to anyone lucky enough to have crossed his path. After serving four years in the U.S. Navy as an Engineman Third Class aboard the USS Cree during the Korean War, he worked for decades in the carpet mills of Dalton where he accrued multiple accolades and patents to his name. He was a man to be looked up to, a man who always led by example, a man you could literally set your watch to, and a man who will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and community. Preceding him in death is his wife, Annie Fay Stevens Cardwell, and his son, William Steve Cardwell. He is survived by his son Earnest Lee Cardwell, daughters-in-law Kim Cardwell and Susan Cardwell, grandchildren, Seth, Stuart, Tory, Taylor, and Wesley, and great-grandchildren Max and Abby. Online guest book at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by W. L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Homes - LaFayette, Georgia.