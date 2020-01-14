Justin C. Boyle, Jr., (77), of Nashville passed on January 2, in Benton County, TN, at the family cabin. Born in La Fayette, GA, October 5, 1942, he is preceded in death by his parents, Justin Casaba & Gladys Ruth Carter Boyle, and companion of 35 years, Mary Summers Briley. He was a Surname Son of the American Revolution through Major John Boyle of Virginia, portions of which later became Kentucky. He is survived by four younger brothers: Dr. David Pat Boyle (Lem), James Alfred Boyle (Roger), Wm. "Bill" Boyle (Kathy), and Clarence Timothy Boyle (Leissa), his son, Alex J. Boyle, by first wife Gloria Jean Thompson (now Forester), stepchildren Charles D. Forester and Matthew Summers, and Susan Briley, M.D. (daughter of Mary Briley) of Nashville, TN., and Rev. Patricia Sims,(wife) and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. Leaving LaFayette High School, he enlisted in the Navy at age 17 where he trained as an electrician and served on the USS Ft. Marion. As a youth, he was a member of the First Church of God (La Fayette, GA) and most recently attended the Sugar Tree Baptist Chapel in Holladay, TN. Choosing a career in Law Enforcement, he graduated from the Atlanta Police Training Class # 39, February, 1965, earning Marksman Honors. He also attended academies in IL and TN where his last post was Chief of Police in Lobelville, TN. He was a Charter Member and Chaplain at Morris Heithcock FOP Lodge #41 in Franklin, TN, from 1976 to his passing. He very much enjoyed participating in the "Shop-with-a-Cop" program for back- to-school and Christmas time for disadvantaged and foster children of Williamson County. He was also a Shriner and alumnus of Anderson (IN) College. The family received friends and relatives from 1:30-3:30 pm on Friday, January 10, at Wallis Wilbanks Funeral Home with a private graveside service at Center Point Cemetery (Noble Community). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the John C. Fremont Philanthropy, PO Box 17505, Nashville, TN 37217-0505.
