David W. Baker, of Orlando, FL, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 16, 2019. David was a graduate of Rossville, High School, Class of 88 and attended the University of Georgia. David was an amazingly talented artist who worked in the Film/Television and theme park industry in Central Florida. He worked on projects with The Muppets and Sesame Street. His contributions helped to entertain millions around the world through his employment with Nickelodeon Studios, Universal Studios, and especially Halloween Horror Nights just to name a few. He is survived by his wife, Rizza Germonto-Baker, his parents Wink Baker and Sandra Baker-Hinton; brother Eric (Tina) Baker; step-brother, Kevin Daughtery and step-sister, Valeri Cogdill. Visitation was held Saturday, August 24, 2019 from noon to 2:00 pm at Wilson Funeral Home-Fort Oglethorpe. A memorial service was held at 2:00 pm in the funeral home chapel and burial immediately following at Tennessee Georgia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, any donation should be made to your charity of choice, in David's memory. Arrangements by W.L. Wilson & Sons Funeral Home-Ft. Oglethorpe.