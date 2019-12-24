Nancy LaRue Sharp Allen, 61, of Chickamauga, Georgia, died on Monday, December 9, 2019. Nancy was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee on September 10, 1958 and was the daughter of the late Jimmie and Billie Sharp. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Carl B. Allen, Jr. and foster parents, Jim and Shirley Smith. She was known for her love of all animals especially dogs, horses and donkeys. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 1 PM at Canaan Baptist Church, 4318 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, 37407 (near Rossville GA) with the Reverend Joel A. Gill officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to: Canaan Baptist Church. Serenity of Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland, TN is in charge of arrangements.
