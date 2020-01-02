Travel along a section of Nickajack Road has been temporarily reduced to one lane. Land near a curve in the road recently shifted and needs to be stabilized so that it doesn’t impact the integrity of the road.
A portable red light system has been installed to keep traffic moving up and down Lookout Mountain until work can be completed. A timetable for the project, which is about two-miles up the road from Ga. 193, has not yet been determined.
Walker County and the state of Georgia have invested nearly $2 million over the past two years making safety enhancements to Nickajack Road.
Improvements include a complete resurfacing of the road, along with the installation of a high friction surface treatment to improve traction.
Reflective thermoplastic striping, center line reflectors, rumble strips and signage have also been added.