Those who frequent Gilbert-Stephenson Park are probably familiar with the restroom building toward the back — the one with the Coke machine out front.
The concrete block building now has stage-one of a whole new look that is part of the “Interactive Art Walk” of Fort Oglethorpe’s Thriving Communities project. Mural artist Wes Hardin, of Dothan, Ala., is painting the history of Fort Oglethorpe on the building. A solar-powered audio box will also be placed at the building to tell four stories about how the city went from military training ground to actual city.
Chris McKeever, director of the 6th Cavalry Museum and a member of the Thriving Communities committee, says she and committee members discussed what elements they thought would be most important to include in the mural.
“Everyone thinks of the bandstand,” says McKeever, “so we wanted that. We wanted to start in 1905 when Fort Oglethorpe actually became commissioned as an army post. Camp Greenleaf is incorporated into the mural, and so are the officers’ houses on Barnhardt Circle. And the Women’s Army Corp, of course.”
McKeever says the committee gave Hardin DVDs on the history of the area. He also toured the 6th Cavalry Museum, took pictures and did some of his own research to help determine how the mural should look. He submitted a pencil composition of his ideas to the committee and then a color proof.
On April 15, Hardin finally started to paint. On his first day he applied a base coat. Then he used a projector to superimpose his sketches onto the building’s surface and he sketched his outlines. Finally, he started to paint.
Hardin has covered two walls of the building with the story of the fort’s early days up until the training of WACs in the 1940s. During the next phase of the project, McKeever says, Hardin will cover the rest of the building with pictures depicting Fort Oglethorpe right up to the present time. “And he’ll return every few years to touch up the painting,” says McKeever.
The audio box that will accompany the first phase of the project contains four stories, complete with sound effects and music, about the history of the military post, told by Caroline Figiel of K.C. Production/Creative Digital. Each story, says McKeever, will run 2 minutes or under.
One story featured on the box, says McKeever, quotes Gen. John Pershing from a visit he made to Fort Oglethorpe at a time the cavalry of horses was being replaced by a mechanized cavalry. “Tell your children to remember what they’ve seen here today,” said Pershing, “because they’ll never see it again.”
The phase-one mural painting is being paid for with a $20,000 grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation. A $5,000 Tourism Product Development grant from the state of Georgia is paying for the audio presentation.
“We’re very excited to see this coming to life,” says McKeever. The public is invited to visit, look and listen to this beginning of the “Interactive Art Walk” that the Thriving Communities Committee hopes to see spread throughout Fort Oglethorpe.