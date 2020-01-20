The Marsh House has its annual board meeting the third Monday of February. At this meeting new board members will be elected. Currently there are opportunities for several new persons to serve on the board.
The major restoration and development of programs for the Marsh House occurred nearly 20 years ago. The House needs some more support and attention as we approach our 20th year. The model of administration has changed in the past five years from a working board made up of representatives of the various program areas: history, interpretation (docents), events and fundraising to a board of trustees model in which the board sets policy while staff volunteers carry out activities. Thus, board membership is more related to thoughtful decision-making and sustaining relationships with the community.
The Marsh House Museum is a branch of the Walker County Historical Society and is a federal 501-c-3 nonprofit organization, as well as a nonprofit Georgia corporation. Thus, all donations are tax deductible. This status also puts the board into a strong accountability position for transparency in operations. Minutes and financial records are always open to the public.
The Marsh House also operates in partnership with Walker County Government. Walker County purchased the house from the historical society in 2002 with the deed and memorandum of understanding specifying that the historical society would operate the house by providing supervision of the facility and programs for the public through appointing a separate management board.
The Board of Trustees pays for all program costs (including $2,000 for liability insurance and insurance on the $125,000 of furnishings), most building repairs and all furnishings. The county pays utilities and major repairs, such as a new roof or major structural repairs. The Marsh House budget runs $12,000-15,000 which is raised through the Friends of the Marsh House membership campaign, festivals and admissions fees.
The Board of Trustees meets about nine times per year, normally monthly, on the third Monday at 5:30 p.m. for one hour. It does not meet in January, July and sometimes not in December. Terms are for two years and are renewable.
Board members are very welcome to participate as volunteers in any of the work areas, but that is not a requirement for board service.
Anyone with a strong interest in history is encouraged to apply for service to the community through the Marsh House Board of Trustees by Feb. 15, 2020. The Board appreciates the broad community support, which has raised and invested more than $425,000 in private funds and thousands of hours of donated time over the past 20 years to create this nationally-recognized historic site and house museum.
Interested persons may contact Marsh House Board of Trustees Chair David P. Boyle by mail at The Marsh House, P.O. Box 722, LaFayette, GA 30728; by phone at 706-764-2801 or by email at dboyle1946@comcast.net.