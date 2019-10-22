Walker County school buses will soon gas up at a new fuel tank.
The Walker County Board of Education, during its regular monthly meeting on Oct. 21, awarded a bid for a new fuel dispensing system for the new transportation facility for $238,788 to JF Acquisition, doing business as Jones & Frank.
The fuel tank will be installed at the school system's new transportation facility at the former Osburn Elementary School and Alternative Education Center at 925 Osburn Road, Chickamauga.
The system will consist of a 12,000-gallon tank, as well as two fuel pumps and an island.
Chris Jones, director of facilities and operations for Walker schools, said he expects the work to be completed in approximately three months.
The installation of the fuel dispensing system will complete the move of all transportation facility operations from U.S. 27 location, south of the Chickamauga McDonald's, to the new location.
The school system will continue to fuel buses at this facility until the new system is installed.