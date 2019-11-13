More than 300 motorcycles transported toys in Walker County’s Stocking Full of Love toy run.
The Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love of Walker County is a nonprofit organization that holds awareness campaigns and fundraisers throughout the year to provide Christmas gifts to children in need. The annual toy run is among several fundraisers throughout the year.
This year the nonprofit expects to provide toys for 1,200-1,400 children, represent 400-600 families.
On Sunday, Nov. 3, 332 motorcyclists participated in the toy run. Escorted by police, from Ridgeland High School to LaFayette High School, they carried donated toys on the back of the bikes.
Al Millard became the Walker County sheriff in 1988 and established the Stocking Full of Love program the following year, beginning with 37 children.
The sheriff's department gathers enough toys each year for all the applicants.
Every year, the sheriff's department starts getting the word out in early spring and continues to work towards this until every child has received a gift. The department sets up a toy shop at Oakwood Baptist Church in Chickamauga, and families know their children will have a gift for the holidays.
Volunteers even help the children find which toy is right for them.