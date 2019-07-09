Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced that Sheriff’s Office K9 Rocky, a six year old Belgian Malinois, died in a tragic incident last Saturday evening, July 6, 2019, according to a recent press release.
Several Sheriff’s Office deputies were serving a felony warrant at 250 Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, Georgia. During the arrest of four individuals in the residence, loud commands were given by deputies and, subsequently, a substantial amount of commotion ensued from the residence.
During the arrest of the individuals inside the residence, Deputy Corey Griffin and his partner, K9 Rocky, were positioned at the rear door of the residence.
As the individuals were being taken into custody, K9 Rocky became aggressive and uncontrollable towards Deputy Griffin, refusing all commands. As Deputy Griffin struggled to bring K9 Rocky under control, the K9 attacked Deputy Griffin, inflicting serious bite wounds to Deputy Griffin’s left arm, while not releasing from the deputy’s arm.
Fearing that he was in imminent danger of being disabled by the K9, Deputy Griffin drew his service weapon, fired and struck the K9 three times.
Deputy Griffin was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released Sunday.
This was the second time that K9 Rocky had attacked Deputy Griffin in the four years that they had been partners. On November 20, 2018, while law enforcement officers were searching for a shooting suspect in Rossville, Georgia, Deputy Griffin sustained serious bite wounds which were inflicted by Rocky and required medical attention for Deputy Griffin.
A memorial service is being planned for Rocky the week of July 14th, 2019.
Additional information will be released once plans are finalized.