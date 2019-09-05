A 51-year-old Chattanooga man, John Brent Trammell, has been arrested and booked at the Walker County jail on charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, incest and exploitation of a disabled person, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
Trammell is alleged to have committed the crimes at a LaFayette, Ga., residence on July 4.
The victim’s age and sex are not being released in order to protect the victim’s identity.
Trammell is being held without bond. A bond hearing will be scheduled in Walker County Superior Court at a later date.