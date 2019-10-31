Fewer unwanted pets are being put down in Walker County, but a climbing cat population is straining local resources.
Walker County Animal Shelter Director Emily Sadler said the euthanization rate has fallen since 2017 due to the efforts of rescue groups to house and find permanent homes for unwanted dogs and cats and to the county's policy limiting the number of animals the shelter accepts.
"The shelter doesn't have the staff, funding or space for the number of animals people want to bring in," Sadler said.
Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield shared county departmental statistics during the Oct. 24 commissioner's meeting.
The number of dogs the the county accepted at the shelter fell from 1,628 in fiscal year 2017 to 798 in fiscal 2019, or a 51 percent reduction; whereas, the number of cats accepted shrank from 979 to 230, down 77 percent, in the same period.
Only 21 dogs and five cats were euthanized in fiscal 2019 compared to 336 dogs and 396 cats in fiscal 2017. Rescue groups assumed responsibility for 524 dogs and 97 cats in fiscal 2019 alone.
Whitfield said the county has gotten a handle on the unwanted dog population, but the kitten population is growing.
Coping with cat overpopulation
Whitfield discussed the cat population with audience members at the Oct. 24 commissioner's meeting after a speaker said the problem is straining the resources of volunteers who pay out-of-pocket to house and care for unwanted cats while trying to find permanent homes for them.
If the county had not limited the number of cats the shelter could accept, Sadler estimates the facility would have easily taken in 2,000 or more felines in the first ten months of 2019.
"Eighty percent of our calls are people wanting to bring in cats," Sadler said. She explained that the shelter rarely receives calls to surrender a single cat; rather, the owner asks to bring in a mother cat and multiple litters simultaneously.
Shelter staff are dismayed that rather than spaying and neutering pets to prevent unwanted births, owners allow the pets to have multiple litters and are then upset when the shelter advises that due to the lack of space, the shelter must turn away the animal surrender so that it does not have to euthanize the animals.
"Our goal is to educate about spaying/neutering pets and not to have to euthanize to control the population," she said. "We are asking the community to be more responsible owners."
The shelter's policy is now to euthanize animals only in cases of illness, severe injury or aggression.
The overpopulation problem is generally worse with cats than dogs because cats reproduce so quickly.
The owner of an unspayed female cat can own eight felines within a few months, she said.
"We've had a decent adoption rate," she said, adding that the shelter can turn away an adoption if staff determines that the home environment will not be appropriate for the animal.
Rescue groups easing county's burden
"Rescue groups have a more successful adoption rate than shelters" Sadler said.
Rescue groups operate as licensed, nonprofit organizations that take animals from the shelter, foster, vet and care for them until they are adopted.
Rescues have more manpower, provided by volunteers, and fundraising capacity than shelters.
Some people prefer adopting from a rescue group because they do not want to visit the shelter, she said.
Low cost spay/neuter clinics
My Kids Have Paws, a Dalton-based veterinary clinic, set up a mobile clinic at the Walker County Ag Center three times in October and is scheduled for Nov. 5-6 to provide affordable vaccinations and spay/neuter services.
Sadler said 41 spay/neuter procedures were performed at the Oct. 29 clinic. Although residents from neighboring counties contributed to that number, she is still pleased with the participation.
"We would like to have them (the mobile clinic) here every month," she said.