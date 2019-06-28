The investigation into the unexplained death of Britney Parker Cole, 31, is still ongoing, Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson said Friday, June 28.
Wilson said investigators continue to work on the case as they await toxicology results from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations' Decatur crime lab, but there were no new updates on those results as of Friday.
The crime lab in Decatur is in charge of the toxicology testing for the deceased Walker County woman who was found outside the city limits of LaFayette on June 18.
When asked why it is taking so long, Sheriff Wilson stated that the crime lab of the state agency can be so busy that it results in delays in toxicology result findings.
Sometimes law enforcement agencies request expedited service in the case of deaths, the sheriff said. If delays continue, that is a possibility he could consider.
Mrs. Cole's husband, Bob Jay "B.J." Cole, has not been officially named as a suspect in the death of his wife at this time. However, Mr. Cole absconded from parole supervision less than one week after his wife's body was found by two farmers driving past a rural area two miles southeast of the Super Walmart on U.S. Highway 27.
Cole's unauthorized movements resulted in a warrant being issued for his arrest on Monday, June 24, according to Steve Hayes, director of communication for the Board of Pardons and Paroles in Georgia.
On Tuesday, June 25, Hayes said that the two conditions violated in Cole's parole pertained to the cutting of his electronic monitoring system (Count 1; Condition 1) and an unauthorized move from his residence (Count 2; Condition 4 of his parole).
Cole spent time in an outdoor environment between Whitfield and Gordon counties during his flee from supervision, the sheriff said. And according to Hayes, Cole arranged to surrender through a third party that was instrumental in facilitating his return to supervision.
Mr. Cole's Department of Community Supervision officer took formal custody of the deceased woman's husband in Calhoun. Cole was then handed off to Walker County deputies, who transported Cole to the Walker County jail, where he was to await a parole revocation hearing.
On June 25 Mr. Cole signed a waiver of his rights and agreed with the parole board that he had violated his parole and would not fight revocation or demand a final hearing.
Cole remains in the Walker County jail, but at some point he will be remanded back into custody of the Department of Corrections.