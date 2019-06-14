Walker County wants to refinance $14.7 million in revenue bonds, a move officials claim could save taxpayers millions of dollars.
In 2015 the county issued $17.5 million in bonds, at a rate not to exceed 7.5%, to pay for the infrastructure completion and dirt work at the Walker County Industrial Park.
“This year, based on Walker County’s improved financial conditions, WCDA (Walker County Development Authority) proposes to refinance the remaining balance of the bonds contingent upon receiving a rate not to exceed 4.9%,” Joe Legge, the county’s public relations director, said in a news release.
The Development Authority approved the bond resolution at a meeting Tuesday, June 11. And on Thursday, June 13, the resolution -- known as R-013-19 -- to approve the issuance of the WCDA Economic Development Taxable Refunding Revenue Bonds, Series 2019 (for the purposes of refinancing previously issued revenue bonds by the authority in order to achieve debt service savings), was addressed by the commissioner.
Whitfield said the county continues to move forward with the refinance resolution process. The actions taken so far is merely the first step, since it will take approximately 60 days to complete this process.
Once the bonding agency has received final interest rate terms, both the commissioner and the Development Authority will decide whether to continue to move forward with the refinancing proposal, he added.
“One of the top priorities of my administration,” Whitfield said in the news release, “has been to get our financial house in order. Restoring Walker County’s credit rating makes lower rates like this possible for existing debt. The latest audit shows our balance sheet in a much stronger position than in 2015. This allows us to turn yet another page in our shared journey together toward freedom from crippling county debt. We are thrilled this will save the taxpayers of Walker County millions of dollars.”
Officials still working out details
In hammering out the plan, the county is consulting with Trey Monroe, a bond underwriter with Stifel, an investment bank and financial services company with offices in Atlanta, and James “Jim” Woodward, a bond attorney associated with Stifel, Whitfield said.
Both men attended the June 11 WCDA meeting.
“These are guys we trust,” Whitfield said at the meeting. He said he met with Monroe about two weeks ago. Whitfield said he and Monroe “started looking at where Walker County is at financially and what the opportunities were to be able to move a project like this forward or to be able to refinance the 2015 bond.” The end goal, Whitfield said, was to “be able to save the county money and also to shorten the terms.”
“The county is now in a very good situation it appears from what the experts (Monroe and Woodward) are telling us,” Whitfield said. The duo, he said, “will do good work and they come highly recommended.” The commissioner did not specify who recommended the pair.
“We have been very pleased with how fast this process has moved,” Whitfield said.
How much will it save?
Officials haven’t nailed down exactly how much the plan will save taxpayers, with savings estimates ranging from $1-3 million.
Development Authority Chairman Evitte Parrish said the county could reap “a million dollars in savings, perhaps two and maybe even three million dollars in savings.”
“Shannon brought this to me as an idea to bring to the board,” Parrish said.
“It’s a very exciting idea and opportunity that furthers our mission for financial security for the county,” Parrish added.
Parrish explained those at the meeting, including the decision-makers, why Monroe and Woodward were asked to attend the meeting: “We wanted these guys to be here because I don’t think any of us holds ourselves out as bond attorneys on this board.”
Several questions were brought to the floor at the WCDA meeting, such as whether the county would control the civic center, agricultural center and other properties, so that they could be sold or used as the county desired despite the bond refinance objective. Monroe and Woodward assured those present that the county would have that control.
Parrish asked about the maximum financial burden that could be incurred by the county if it were to move forward with the refinancing plan. “It's probably going to be about $300,000 to $350,000,” Woodward said.
Woodward pointed out that, because the county has decided to use an in-house attorney, there would be “one less lawyer to have to pay,” which would reduce the cost.
Woodward said that this new refinancing opportunity is due to the county's financial improvement from its triple "B" (BBB) credit rating status to an estimated A-minus status. Commercial credit status can rise as high as triple "A" (AAA), affording even better interest rates and terms.