Walker County firefighters responded to 505 calls in May, Shannon Whitfield reported during his commissioner’s meeting Thursday, June 13.
“We always like to highlight our fire department,” Whitfield said.
Fire department calls are less about fighting fire than lifesaving efforts, he said.
“Only about 10% of those (fire department) calls have anything to do with fire,” he said.
“The majority of calls responded to are medically related, emergency services, wrecks — those types of things,” he said.
That is why, he said, the county seeks to ensure that the proper training and equipment are available to first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics, as well as the fire department.
“About 90 percent of our (fire department calls) are lifesaving calls where someone is calling due to an injury or lifesaving problem,” he said.