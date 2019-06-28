Walker County's animal control, fire and rescue, and public works departments will soon have some of their equipment needs met, and the county won't incur additional debt, Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said.
The budget will now allow the departments to use cash to pay for used vehicles, Whitfield said during his regular meeting Thursday, June 27.
The public works department will benefit the most. It is expected to receive two used trucks ($49,000 total) and a used flatbed trailer ($10,000), for a total cash price of $59,000.
Truck Country in Fort Oglethorpe is the seller of the two used (but in good condition) pickup trucks going to the public works department. One is a 2012 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD four-wheel drive pickup; the other is a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup utility four-wheel drive.
J. Paul Connell of Chickamauga is the seller of the used (but in good condition) Big Tex flatbed trailer for the public works department.
In addition, a used 2014 Ford F-150 XL truck for animal control is also being purchased from Truck Country. The LaFayette Police Department is tasked with overseeing animal control.
Whitfield emphasized that animal control, even with this purchase, still needs another truck since its two vehicles have a minimum of 300,000 miles each. The truck with 350,000 miles on it died, resulting in the need for immediate replacement.
Whitfield said the county is moving towards four-wheel-drive drive vehicles since they offer greater benefit for county purposes.
Fire and Rescue
The current budget status has allowed for cash to be paid for needed hoses and couplings for Walker County's Fire and Rescue.
Fire and Rescue Chief Blake Hodge said that while he appreciates the commissioner's support in the purchase of this desperately needed life-saving equipment, his department needs much more.
Hodges said Fire and Rescue needs volunteer firefighters, which he says is in short supply even though the county pays them for their time.
According to Hodge, everyone has 8,760 hours a year if they live all year. Yet he is unable to get enough volunteers to commit to the minimum 60-hour requirement of time it would take for them to be a Walker County Fire Department volunteer.
"We have gone into schools to recruit volunteers. We have asked members of the community. We have reached out to so many, but we are still in need of firefighting volunteers," Hodge said.
Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter is asked to contact the fire department at 706-539-1255.
To keep his commitment about remaining transparent in regards to all uses of county funding and activities, the commissioner has made available an online copy of his detailed purchase agenda from the June 27 meeting.