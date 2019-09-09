Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield will present the proposed fiscal 2020 budget for Walker County government during his regular public meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The submission of the budget follows countless hours of work behind the scenes to insure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and the county lives within its means.
A public hearing on the proposed budget will then take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex III building. The budget will be considered for approval at a called meeting at noon on Monday, Sept. 30, in the Commissioner's Office conference room, located at 101 S Duke Street in LaFayette.
The county operates on an Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 budget cycle.
The budget includes a slight reduction in the millage (property tax) rate, which was set in August. The new rate of 9.822 mills for Walker County residents in unincorporated areas represents a 0.16% reduction in county taxes, while city residents will experience a 0.28% decrease, as the tax rate for property owners in incorporated areas has been set at 13.293 mills.