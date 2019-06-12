La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.