Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield is an impressive businessman. He approved a total of $126,401 for specialty court funding during Thursday's (June 27) commissioner's meeting, but at no cost to taxpayers.
The specialty courts will exist to address offenders who are arrested with mental health issues and adult felony drug charges. But, it will not cost the taxpayers of Walker County one dime.
"There's actually not any tax dollars, locally, that's been expended on these (court creations)," Commissioner Whitfield stated.
Commissioner Whitfield's 34-page handout, provided to those in attendance at the Thursday night meeting, showed that $113,761 of the new court's funding comes from federal dollars and $12,640 matching funds are from fees collected through the local courts.
The grant period for the two specialty courts approved will run from July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.