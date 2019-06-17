Walker County commissioner: Animal Shelter saving more dogs and cats

Walker County is working hard to reduce the number of animals it euthanized, Commissioner Shannon Whitfield says.
“We like to bring a lot of attention to our animal shelter and the progresses that are being made,” Whitfield said during his June 13 commissioner’s meeting. “We like to illustrate the number of animals that are coming in the door that are animals being rescued, adopted, or being returned to owners — and the great reduction in the euthanization of animals, and not euthanizing animals in our shelter any more based on time or space.”
Of the “133 dogs and 63 cats the shelter took in (in May), there were homes found for 32 dogs and 13 cats,” he said.
“Seventy-two dogs and 32 cats were placed thanks to rescue workers, and six dogs were returned to owner,” he said.
“Unfortunately, due to health or other type issues that would make an animal not safe to be out in our community, we did have to euthanize four dogs this month at the shelter,” the commissioner said.