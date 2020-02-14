The Wilson Road Neighborhood Group is taking a new approach to the classic candidate forum.
The typical forum invites candidates to do most of the speaking and local residents to ask a few questions afterward.
But this time around, says WRNG member David Roden, “We’ll have two meetings, a month apart. During the first meeting, voters will share concerns and candidates will be asking questions of voters to understand better what they want from their commissioners. Candidates will not be giving answers.”
The candidates will then have a month to ponder and research the questions they were asked, says Roden. At a second forum, candidates will have the opportunity to share ideas and proposals regarding the concerns voters presented.
The WRNG forums will feature District 1 and commissioner-at-large/chair candidates (who choose to participate) for the Walker County Board of Commissioners. At this time, three people have declared their intent to run for commissioner-at-large/chair and two have declared their intent to run for the District 1 seat.
The commissioner-at-large, or chair, will be the person who runs the county on a day-to-day basis.
The last, more general, candidate forum WRNG conducted -- along with the Georgia Transparency Coalition -- drew over 100 people and nearly a dozen candidates for the Walker County Board of Commissioners and other offices, including some at the state level.
Roden and other WRNG members are hoping this new approach to candidate forums will encourage more citizens to get involved and more candidates to give deeper thought to the issues at hand.