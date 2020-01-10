Walker County Commissioner Shannon Whitfield has set the qualifying fees for candidates for county 2020 elections.
State law requires that the qualifying fee be 3 percent of the minimum salary set for the position, unless otherwise provided for in state law, and that the qualifying fee be set and published for each county office to be filled in the general primary and general election. Whitfield set the fees during his Jan. 9 meeting.
Based on longevity pay, some elected officials earn more than that amount.
After the transition from a sole commissioner to a board, effective Jan. 1, 2021, the board of commissioners chairperson's total gross salary will be nearly $119,300. The qualifying fee for that position will be $3,579. The position will be a full-time position.
The four board members, each representing a district, will receive $12,000 as a minimum base salary and pay a $300 qualifying fee. Their positions will be part-time.
The highest fee will be paid by candidate for state court judge at $4,500. That position's total gross salary is $150,000.