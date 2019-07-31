When property owners in Walker County receive their tax notices later this year, they will see a slight decrease in the county’s portion of the millage (property tax) rate.
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield plans to reduce the rate for residents in both the unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county.
The new rate of 9.822 mills for Walker County residents in unincorporated locations represents a 0.16% reduction in county taxes.
City residents will experience a 0.28% decrease, as the tax rate for property owners in incorporated areas will be set at 13.293 mills.
The lower tax rate comes on the heels of Walker County government ending the “Public Health Facilities and Services District,” aka the Erlanger fee, for this upcoming tax cycle. These two developments mean those with property valued at $100,000 will save over $140 from the county’s portion of the tax bill this year, although changes made by other taxing authorities may impact an individual taxpayers overall savings.
“The days of leases and loans are behind us,” said Commissioner Whitfield. “We continue to reduce debt, operate on a fiscally responsible budget and explore creative options to enhance revenue, so we can hold the line on property taxes. The sacrifices endured over the past two and a half years have positioned Walker County to grow and prosper as we progress into the next decade.”