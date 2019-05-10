Tarkett hosting job fair May 21 in Dalton
The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with Tarkett for an upcoming job fair.
The event will be held on Tuesday, May 21, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Tarkett Environment Center, 1104 Willowdale Road, Dalton, Ga.
Tarkett will be looking to hire experienced lift truck/ hyster drivers.
Job seekers interested in attending the event may visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.
LG Hausys hosting job fair May 24 in Calhoun
The Georgia Department of Labor is partnering with LG Hausys for an upcoming job fair.
The event will be held on Friday, May 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gordon County Agricultural Center, 1282 Highway 53 Spur, Calhoun, Ga.
LG Hausys will be looking to hire raw material handlers, product designers, polishing operators, mould processors, mixing operators, and maintenance technicians.
Job seekers interested in attending the event can visit employgeorgia.com to create an account so you can prepare and submit a résumé. Having an Employ Georgia account expedites the interview process.
Applicants are encouraged to bring their résumés, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.