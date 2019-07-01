Drug task force authorities seized nine pounds of meth and arrested two people Saturday, June 28, in a raid in Rossville.
The Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, in cooperation with deputies from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office road patrol division, served a search warrant at 819 Park City Road.
Agents found nine pounds of methamphetamine, eight ounces of heroin and 24 grams of psilocybin (mushrooms). They also recovered a firearm and $1,300 in cash during the search.
Arrested and charged were: Kimberly Grayson, 49, Rossville, charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; Matthew Showalter, 47, Signal Mountain, Tenn., charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Showalter has outstanding felony warrants in Hamilton County, Tenn., for guns charges.