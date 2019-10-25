Few Chickamauga and Rossville residents have cast their ballots early for the upcoming municipal elections.
As of Friday morning, only 58 of Rossville's 1,939 registered voters, or roughly 3 percent, had voted early in the Nov. 5 election, reported Walker County Director of Elections and Registration Danielle Montgomery.
In Chickamauga, 49 of 1,958 registered voters, or 2.5 percent, had cast ballots early, Chickamauga registrar Joanne Lawson said.
Voter turnout is historically lower in odd-year municipal elections than for even years when federal and/or state candidates are also on the ballot.
Rossville
Teddy Harris, who serves as Rossville's full-time mayor and has a retail business, seeks re-election against Gary M. Anderson, who is retired.
Four candidates are competing for two at-large seats on the Rossville City Council; the two candidates who garner the most votes will be elected.
The candidates are incumbent Michael Hicks, a property manager; Larry Rose, who operates a motorcycle repair shop; Hal Gray Jr., who is self-employed; and Anthony Robinson, who is in car sales.
Chickamauga
Chickamauga Mayor Ray Crowder is unopposed in his bid for re-election.
Three candidates vie for two at-large seats on the Chickamauga City Council, so the top two vote-getters will fill those seats.
The council candidates are incumbent Daymon Garrett, who is retired; incumbent Lee Miller, a State Farm insurance agent; and James Dale Powell, a vehicle processor.
Three candidates are running for the three seats available on the Chickamauga Board of Education.
The candidates are incumbent Grant Parrish, an automation specialist; incumbent David Askew, a customer service manager; and Cynthia Roberts, an insurance agent, who was appointed last year to fill the unexpired term of school board member Billy Neal Ellis after his death.
LaFayette and Lookout Mountain
Elections will not be held in LaFayette and Lookout Mountain.
Three incumbents in LaFayette qualified without opposition for their respective seats: Judy Meeks, a retiree, realtor Chris Davis and Wayne Swanson, a catering manager.
Two candidates qualified for two seats available on the Lookout Mountain City Council: incumbent Taylor Watson, a gemologist and Lookout Mountain police commissioner, and educator Kevin Leckenby.