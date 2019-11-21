Speaking for the City of Ringgold was Mayor Pro Tem Terry Crawford, who has served on city council for 12 years and will be retiring at the end of his current term on the recommendation of his doctor.
Crawford opened by joking that Fort Oglethorpe City Manager Jennifer Payne-Simpkins was a hard act to follow, what with all her notes and details.
Among the achievements of the past year in Ringgold, Crawford shared:
The streetscape project beside and behind the old courthouse.
The cleanup and fencing in of the old cemetery bordering Church Street. Crawford took a moment to note that one grave dates to the American Revolution.
1,700 flags set up around Ringgold for patriotic holidays. “If that’s not a testament to our past,” said Crawford, “I don’t know what is.”
Changing Church Street to a one-way street to improve safety.
The upcoming addition of a Bojangles, a True Hilton hotel and another hotel going up behind Cracker Barrel.
The addition on Battlefield Parkway of numerous healthcare providers.
A grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation for work on a number of projects.
Keeping taxes low. Crawford said he thought taxes had been rolled backed every one of the 12 years he’s served on the city council.
Crawford said that one thing especially dear to his heart is the expansion of sidewalks to accommodate not only recreation but many people in the city who walk to work. He said sidewalks are expensive, but every time the city can afford it, they expand on them.
Sidewalks, Crawford said, are also planned for both sides of Alabama Highway and should be completed by July 2020.
Another thing Crawford said he is especially pleased about is the addition of a well across from Poplar Springs Church to expand the city’s water supply to attract business and industry. He said the new well flows at around 1000 gallons a minute.
Crawford also cited the addition of a parking lot that ties two walking trails together and offers people the option of parking and choosing to walk on gravel or on concrete.
In closing, Crawford told the audience, “It’s been my pleasure and may God bless you all.”