Sometimes things take a surprise turn and that’s what has happened with the effort to get lights put up on Wilson Road in Walker County.
The Wilson Road Neighborhood Group (WRNG) had contacted Commissioner Shannon Whitfield about the possibility of creating an enhanced services special tax district to pay for lights along the road. An enhanced services special tax district, says Walker County Public Relations Director Joe Legge, "is used for requests that exceed normal services within a district, such as improved streetscape lighting," which WRNG was seeking.
WRNG members contacted the Electric Power Board to learn about the feasibility and cost of the lighting project. EPB identified 33 poles that would sustain lights and laid out their terms.
Sheriff Steve Wilson, one of the founders of WRNG, helped map out an area that would be considered the enhanced services special tax district that would pay for the lighting. The cost was estimated at $4 per year per parcel of property owned in the district. At the suggestion of Whitfield, WRNG held two community meetings, which the commissioner attended, and contacted all the property owners in the district to determine if there was adequate public support for the plan.
After the last WRNG meeting, on July 16, the commissioner’s office (at the request of WRNG) drafted an ordinance that would create the requested enhanced services special tax district and two public hearings were scheduled, one for Aug 8 and one for Aug. 22.
But it turned out not everyone was satisfied with the plan to form an enhanced services special tax district. Several people expressed their desire to fund the lighting project through private donations.
Pam Millard, whose parents and an uncle own property in the proposed enhanced services special tax district, says that people are worried that what might start out as a small tax to pay for lights could grow over the years and have new taxes added for other things.
Millard’s Uncle, Forrest Blakemore, says it’s not about the $4 per person tax but about making it more of a community effort that anyone, not just property owners, can join.
On Aug. 1, WRNG members Sheriff Steve Wilson, David Roden, Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines, and Pam Millard and her husband and her uncle met with Commissioner Whitfield and the county attorney to discuss the matter further.
WRNG, says Wilson, decided to withdraw its request for an enhanced services special tax district until Millard, Blakemore and others could give the donation approach a chance. Roden contacted EPB to see what their terms would be under a donation system. EPB stated that in regard to street lights, they work only with government agencies and municipalities. The money could come from any source, but the contract would have to be with the government of Walker County.
Millard says that she and those working with her already have commitments from 15 people and businesses to help with lighting costs. The question Millard has is whether the county would be willing to enter into a contract with EPB for the lighting on Wilson Road on the basis of funding coming from her and others' donations.
Sheriff Wilson says that the ultimate goal is to get lights up on the road for the safety of the people who live, walk and drive on it.