The right southbound lane of I-75 near mile marker 351.3 in Catoosa County will be closed for construction during portions of Monday, Oct 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT), construction crews will need the lane closed to work on the bridge where it crosses Three Notch Road.
According to Joe Schulman with GDOT’s District 6 Communications, the lane will be closed from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each of the two days.
While inclement weather could impact the work schedule, motorists are encouraged to plan for the lane closure by expecting delays, exercising caution, and by reducing their speed while traveling through the construction zone.