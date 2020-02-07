James Slaven, a lifelong resident of Walker County, has filed his Declaration of Intent to seek the Walker County Board of Commissioners District 4 seat, which includes the City of Lookout Mountain and ranges from the north end of the county to the south end.
Slaven is retired from Pepsico where he worked for 33 years as a customer relations supervisor, opening new accounts, resolving complaints, hiring, training and achieving quotas exceeding those of the previous year. He also worked on the company’s safety team and planning committee.
After retiring, he became an independent account owner with Snyder/Lance and sold the business, which had doubled in size, after five years.
“I am a devout Christian,” says Slaven. “I am a firm believer that our foundation in life should be based on Christian principles.”
Slaven has taught Sunday School and held numerous other positions with the churches he’s attended over the years.
Slaven says his family has always been deeply involved in their community, from Scouts to youth sports, band boosters at Gordon Lee High School and attending football games and band competitions. Slaven says he has even played Santa at Naomi Elementary.
Slaven has been president of Mount Pleasant Community Center for more than 15 years. “Our slogan is ‘Together we can make it happen.’”
He enjoys writing plays, directing performances, gardening, art, music, sketching, painting, fishing occasionally, metal detecting, performing in plays and "a good sock hop with sixties music.”
Slaven cites the importance of having goals. “Without a vision,” he says, “we perish.”
Slaven and his wife have been married since 1974 and have three children and seven grandchildren.
In addition to a Board of Commissioners, Walker County residents will vote in 2020 for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three Board of Education positions.