♦ On Sept. 11, 2001, four planes hijacked by terrorists flew into three U.S. buildings — the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington County, Va. — and into a field near Shanksville, Penn.
♦ The first plane, a Boeing 767, hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center at 8:46 a.m. The Tower collapsed at 10:28 a.m.
♦ The second plane, a Boeing 767, hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center at 9:03 a.m. The Tower collapsed at 9:59 a.m.
♦ The third plane, a Boeing 757, hit the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.
♦ The fourth plane, a Boeing 757, was crashed in a Pennsylvania field at 10:03 a.m. by the terrorists who hijacked it when passengers and flight crew tried to subdue them.
♦ 2,996 people were killed in the attacks and more than 6,000 were injured.
♦ 265 people on the hijacked planes were killed.
♦ 2,606 people in and around the World Trade Center were killed.
♦ It was estimated that there were between 14,000 and 17,400 people in the two WTC towers at the time of the attacks.
♦ 125 people in the Pentagon were killed.
♦ 343 firefighters were killed.
♦ 72 law enforcement officers were killed.
♦ 55 military personnel were killed.
♦ 19 terrorists were killed.
♦ 90 countries lost citizens in the attacks.
♦ Around 3,000 children lost a parent in the attacks.
♦ Many more people died at later dates of illnesses, including cancer and respiratory illnesses, related to the attacks.
♦ At 9:42 a.m., all civilian aircraft were ordered grounded and all international flights were barred from entering American air space. Around 500 international flights were cancelled or rerouted.
♦ 18,000 small businesses in Lower Manhattan (New York) were destroyed or displaced.
♦ 31,900,000 square feet of office space in Lower Manhattan was destroyed or damaged.
♦ It took 100 days for the fires in the WTC towers to be completely extinguished.
Source: Wikipedia