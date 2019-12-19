Georgia Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Republican from Chickamauga, said he will not run for the 14th Congressional District seat being vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves.
“I would like to thank all of you that have reached out and encouraged me to run for the open 14th Congressional District seat,” Mullis said Thursday, Dec. 19, in a prepared statement. “The outpouring of support has been overwhelming and greatly appreciated. However, it is time to put to rest all further speculation.
“As we enter into the Christmas season, I enjoy celebrating the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, spending time with family, and reflecting on the year that has passed. As I have reflected on my current place in life and discussed my future plans with my family, we have decided the state Senate is the place in which I can best serve the constituents that have placed their trust in me. I will be running for re-election in the Republican Primary for state Senate District 53 on May 19, 2020. I ask for your continued support and vote when the time comes. I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas season and a happy New Year.”
Mullis represents the 53rd Senate District, which includes Catoosa, Dade, and Walker counties and portions of Chattooga County.
The 14th Congressional District includes these counties Northwest Georgia: Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens (partial), Polk, Walker and Whitfield.