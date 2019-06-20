La Fayette, GA (30728)

Today

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

A stray thunderstorm is possible throughout the evening. Partly cloudy skies. Low around 65F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.