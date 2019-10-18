Rossville has a new tool to facilitate redevelopment.
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs, or DCA, on Oct. 16, named downtown Rossville as one of seven Rural Zones. The five-year designation includes a job tax credit, investment credit and rehabilitation credit.
"The city of Rossville has seen disinvestment for half a century," said Elizabeth Wells, Rossville's economic development consultant, adding that the Rural Zone and Opportunity Zone in mean there has never been a better time to invest in Rossville's real estate.e
The designation will encourage people to buy properties, rehabilitate them, put them back into viable use and create jobs, she said.
Rural Zone incentives can be layered with other programs including state revolving loan funds and several other state and federal programs.
Wells said the community will schedule an information session with DCA staff to educate people about the program and to answer technical questions.
DCA also designated Rural Zones in Adel, Douglas, Eatonton, Forsyth, Villa Rica and Washington, bringing the total number in Georgia to 25.