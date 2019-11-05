Two incumbents and a former incumbent have won Rossville's city elections.
Teddy Harris, who serves as Rossville’s full-time mayor and has a retail business, was re-elected with 199 votes, or 53 percent, while his opponent Gary M. Anderson, who is retired, collected 175 votes.
Four candidates vied for two at-large seats on the council.
Incumbent Michael Hicks, a property manager, was re-elected with 202 votes, or 31.4 percent; Hal Gray Jr., who is self-employed and formerly served on the council, received 231 votes, or 35.9 percent, will be sworn in in January.
Larry Rose, who operates a motorcycle repair shop, garnered 135 votes, while Anthony Robinson, who is in car sales, claimed 70 votes.
Of Rossville’s 1,939 registered voters, 384, or 19.8 percent, cast ballots in the Nov. 5 city election, Walker County Director of Elections and Registration Danielle Montgomery said.
One provisional ballot was cast, which will be counted in a few days if it is determined to be eligible, and 142 ballots were cast early, she said.